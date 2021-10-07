Keybank National Association OH Sells 623,184 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of HST opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

