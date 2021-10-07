Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,776 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,383,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,986,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

