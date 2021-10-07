Knott David M Buys Shares of 515,000 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Knott David M bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises approximately 1.8% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Knott David M owned about 1.16% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $386,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWLV remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.