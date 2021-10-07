Knott David M Has $348,000 Position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Knott David M reduced its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

