Knott David M Sells 3,550 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Knott David M trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

