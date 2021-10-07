KOK Market Cap Reaches $314.93 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00005425 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $314.93 million and $3.81 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00103912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

