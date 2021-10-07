Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.94 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $164.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

