Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 323,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $325,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOSS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 138,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,583. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 261.71 and a beta of -2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.