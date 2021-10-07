Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.