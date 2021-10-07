Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

KLIC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

