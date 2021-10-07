Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Market Capitalization Tops $297.71 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003160 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $297.71 million and $35.50 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00227599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00104424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 174,340,712 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.