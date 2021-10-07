LABS Group One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

