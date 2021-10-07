Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.78. Latch shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,064 shares changing hands.

LTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Get Latch alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.