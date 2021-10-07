Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SWIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,411. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

