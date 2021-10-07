Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LSCC opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

