Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 1,955 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
