Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 1,955 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

