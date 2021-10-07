Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CAE worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CAE by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

