Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 39,874 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

