Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

