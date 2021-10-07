Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,632 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

AME stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

