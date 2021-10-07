Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

