Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,194 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

