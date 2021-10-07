Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Shares Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the quarter. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for about 1.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

LEGAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

