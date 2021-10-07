Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lear by 5,885.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.95. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

