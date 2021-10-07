Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 54,488 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

