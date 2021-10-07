Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

