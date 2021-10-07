Legal & General Group Plc Buys 65,446 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Tenable worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tenable by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 443,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 238.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $1,106,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

