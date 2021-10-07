Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

