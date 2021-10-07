Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $119,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,788,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

OMCL stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

