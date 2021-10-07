Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,914 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Altice USA worth $46,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

