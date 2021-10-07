Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,124 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,124 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $44,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

