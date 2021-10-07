Legal & General Group Plc Sells 67,601 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,601 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Kinross Gold worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

KGC stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

