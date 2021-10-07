Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LEVI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

