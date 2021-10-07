Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 145,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

