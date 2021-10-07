Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 293,300 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,362. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.96. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 432.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.