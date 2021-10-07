Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 2.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 4,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,203,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $778.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

