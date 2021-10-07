Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 2.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 4,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,203,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Several analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.
The firm has a market cap of $778.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.