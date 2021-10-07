Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12,014.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $209,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 233,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,461,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,431,000 after purchasing an additional 912,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,084,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,020 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

