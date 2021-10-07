Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19,590.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,148. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

