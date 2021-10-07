Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2,947.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 4,370,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

