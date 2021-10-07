Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4,665.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $103,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 462,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,586. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.