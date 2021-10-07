Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $427.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

