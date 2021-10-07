Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its 200 day moving average is $281.78. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.71.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

