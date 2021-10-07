Lido Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

