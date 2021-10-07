Lido Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

