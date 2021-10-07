Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.