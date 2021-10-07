Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Linde stock opened at €251.90 ($296.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €262.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €249.22.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

