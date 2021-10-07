Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,375,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Linde worth $12,250,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde stock opened at $296.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

