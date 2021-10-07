LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.37 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $425,511.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

