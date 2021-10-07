Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.10 or 1.00233536 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,856,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

