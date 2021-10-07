LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 52,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,724. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,155,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

